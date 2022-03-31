LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats have a new baseball brew at Slugger Field.

This is the second year and second edition of Bat Boy Beer. The flavor in 2022 is a pink lemonade sour created by Atrium Brewing.

Spencer Guy, the head brewer at Atrium, described the inspiration behind the drink, which was released at a launch party Thursday night.

"When you think of a ballpark, it's like pink lemonade ... just a refreshing beverage," Guy said. "Just lightly tarte, it's got blackberry, raspberry and some lemon. It's a very familiar, nostalgic, pink lemonade drink."

Bat Boy will be available all season long at the stadium, the only place to get it on tap. But there will be a limited release of the cans at Atrium's tap room.

