LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular BBQ restaurant in Oldham County is back open after two closures in 2022.
The new location for Bully Barbeque is at the former Skylight Country Store on U.S. 42 in Goshen. In the spring, the restaurant will move to a mobile unit in the parking lot while the restaurant is remodeled. After that's complete, they'll have a grand opening April 20.
Bully Barbeque used to be located on Highway 393 in La Grange. It was closed for three months in late-2022, and shortly after it reopened in December, a fire forced it to closed again.
The menu features pulled pork, chicken and brisket sandwiches, barbecue plates, traditional southern sides and wings. The restaurant's hours are set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It's closed on Sundays.
