LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night.
The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m.
They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire in the back. Damage to the building was clearly visible Tuesday morning.
Bully BBQ had been closed for three months, but the owners decided to reopen on Friday.
They hope now to reopen again as soon as possible.
