LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 14-day September Meet at Churchill Downs went on sale Monday, signifying a return to racing at historic racetrack in Louisville.
The meet runs from Sept. 14 to Oct. 1 before Churchill Downs closes for a month until the 21-day Fall Meet begins Oct. 29.
Churchill Downs said it plans to announce more about the meets in the weeks leading up to the re-opening of the track.
In June, Churchill Downs moved the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, in response to a string of 12 horse deaths in 30 days at the historic racetrack. Track officials said they "elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts."
To purchase your tickets for the September Meet, click here.
Related Stories:
- CRAWFORD | Churchill Downs is testing a sensor that could identify at-risk horses -- does it work?
- After meeting with horsemen, Churchill Downs announces new safety measures
- Churchill Downs moving spring meet to Ellis Park after 12 deaths in 30 days rock horse industry
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.