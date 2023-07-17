Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 14-day September Meet at Churchill Downs went on sale Monday, signifying a return to racing at historic racetrack in Louisville. 

The meet runs from Sept. 14 to Oct. 1 before Churchill Downs closes for a month until the 21-day Fall Meet begins Oct. 29.

Churchill Downs said it plans to announce more about the meets in the weeks leading up to the re-opening of the track.

In June, Churchill Downs moved the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, in response to a string of 12 horse deaths in 30 days at the historic racetrack. Track officials said they "elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts."

