CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- There are nearly two dozen buildings on the former Colgate property in Clarksville that have been mostly empty since the company relocated in 2008. And now that the city is moving to condemn the property, time is ticking for its current owners.
The town is using eminent domain against Clark's Landing Enterprise Investments LLC to "acquire, protect, and reuse the historic site" which council members said has become "dilapidated and blighted."
In a news conference Friday, Clarksville Town President Ryan Ramsey said moving forward with condemning the property doesn’t necessarily mean it will be torn down. Rather, starting this legal process could potentially allow the town to take over ownership and then move forward with other plans for development.
"Clarksville residents deserve more than what we've gotten the last 11 years," Ramsey said. "We look forward to the day the clock hands move again.”
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view from WDRB's drone of the "Colgate clock" at the former Colgate-Palmolive plant on South Clark Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana, on June 9, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Pending those results, the city could then make an offer to the current owners for the property. The owners would then have 30 days to accept or reject the offer. And then pending any objections from the current owners, the Town of Clarksville said it could still be another year to a year and a half before the town and official ownership.
"Our main goal is the preservation of the buildings on the site," Ramsey said. "We don’t care how those buildings are developed. ... We want to preserve for future generations."
Before becoming the Colgate-Palmolive plant, it was the site of Indiana's first state prison in 1847 and became a state reformatory 50 years later. It was acquired by Colgate in 1924 and is also on the National Register of Historic Places. The famous clock on the building, built in 1906, was moved from Jersey City to Clarksville for the grand opening.
The building has been unoccupied since Colgate-Palmolive relocated the plant in 2008. It was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group before being transferred to Clark's Landing in 2014, officials said. Clark's Landing is owned by the same group as Boston Development.
Endres said the Colgate property has 54 buildings and more than 2 million square feet of space. He says the building with the iconic clock is about 30,000 square feet.
Building 44 is the only historic structure that Endres says is a concern. The current development plan calls for removing that building, which would allow an access road that was called for in plans approved in 2009 before Clark's Landing took over the property.