LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New businesses are coming to Bardstown Road as law enforcement efforts increase in the popular Highlands neighborhood.
Bakersfield Tacos opened its doors on 1064 Bardstown Road on Tuesday, taking up the entire first floor of the former building occupied by Hopcat. Longtime neighbors believe its a sign of economic momentum in the Highlands as evolution has been a tradition along Bardstown Road.
"As long as I've been on Bardstown Road, I can see the changes automatically," said Nick Boone, owner of Leatherhead Inc.
Boone opened his store more than 50 years ago for the same reason entrepreneurs move to the area.
"I found out where most people congregated to at that time," Boone said.
Aaron Givhan, president of the Highland Commerce Guild, said the usual cycle got thrown off by the pandemic.
"COVID accelerated what was going to happen throughout" Givhan said. "If you look at history, it was going to happen, but COVID put it on steroids."
Many businesses were forced to close over the past two years due to pandemic-related challenges. This summer, more than 300 people packed the pews of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church to voice their frustrations and concerns, many of them having reached a boiling point with crime, street racing and noise overtaking their quality of life.
In recent weeks, Louisville Metro Police officers increased on-the-ground patrols as cops use golf carts to patrol alleys. LMPD also just trained its officers to start issuing noise citations to individuals for things like loud music and excessive revving of motorcycles. It will cost people $100 for the first offense and more subsequently.
That's in addition to the city rolling out a zero-tolerance policy for noise violations at businesses. Any business playing loud music that can be heard from 50 feet away is in violation of the city's noise ordinance, which LMPD hopes will be enforced by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Bars and restaurants are charged $2,500 for the first offense, which had previously just been a warning.
The changes are happening as construction starts at the long-empty Mellow Mushroom space and more "coming soon" signs emerge around Bardstown Road. Bullaudy Real Esate Corp Inc. and Beyond D Sun Corp Inc. purchased the property at 1023 Bardstown Road for $2.15 million with plans to open a new restaurant, Beyond the Sun.
"Are they opening today? No, but you can see the diversity of the human spirit to come back, and come back stronger is starting to sprout," Givhan said.
WNB Factory at 1019 Bardstown Road plans to open soon as well, according to the company's website.
Now, the bottom floor of one of the biggest spaces is lit up and open once again. Another newcomer to a neighborhood Boone has watched evolve for more than 50 years.
Bakersfield is owned by the same group that runs the Eagle, a few blocks area. The group hopes to be part of a resurgence along Bardstown Road.
Related Stories:
- Louisville police set to begin increased patrols along Bardstown Road in the Highlands
- Highlands residents want their neighborhood back. Here's an up-close look at a night on Bardstown Road
- Highlands residents voice concerns at meeting about recent crime in area, loud music at bars
- 'There's progress' | Construction resumes on Baxter Avenue after it stalled in the fall
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.