LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an uptick in crime in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood, area residents are looking for solutions.
A plan to shut down bars earlier is back on the table. Last call at bars in Jefferson County is 4 a.m., but a new plan could now mean the party has to end by 2 a.m.
Longtime Highlands resident Jeanette Westbrook was among those who turned out for a weekend meeting to talk about crime. "People getting very very intoxicated out in the streets and fighting," she said.
Violence in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is on the rise. District 8 data shows a spike in homicides with six, and it's only half way through the year.
Louisville Metro Councilman Ben Reno-Weber tracked violent crimes occurring between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and found most of that crime was clustered around bars that stay open late.
Westbrook wasn't surprised. "Random vandalism and violence but it's fueled by excessive alcohol."
To address the gun violence, Reno-Weber may re-visit a plan proposed by the district's former councilwoman. It was an ordinance that attempted to close bars earlier at 2 a.m. But it was shot down in 2021.
"This is a complex issue. Restaurant owners have a lot of interest in this. Tourism has a lot of interest in this," Reno-Weber explained.
The councilman said he will talk about the proposal with restaurant associations, workers and people who work third shift.
Matt Ferguson owns Railyard Billiards & Sports Pub on Barrett Avenue. His bar closes at 2 a.m. most days, but it stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends.
“Our crowd on Fridays and Saturdays are more people working third shift and wanting to come in and play pool before they head home, said Ferguson,
Ferguson said his bar hasn’t had issues with violence, and he's worried the plan could hurt his business. "That's four hours per week we’re not making money."
Reno-Weber stressed the plan is still being formed, and there's no timeline in place. "It's a very legislatively complicated issue," he said.
But some neighbors like Westbrook want to see change soon. "We need to end this violence because residents are frightened." she said.
