LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The transformation of an iconic street in Louisville is back underway as the spring weather moves in.
More than a dozen bump-outs and tree planters have been installed on Bardstown Road in the past year.
"There's progress in the area," Aaron Givhan, president of the Highland Business Guild, said.
He said many are still getting used to the changes on Bardstown and Baxter Avenue but they're adjusting.
"Everyone who's said they've hit them (bump-outs), won't hit them again. They promise," Givhan said.
But the construction that started last year, stalled in the fall on Baxter Avenue.
For months, there was a hole blocked by cones at the intersection of Baxter and Morton, right in front of Taco Luchador. This week, construction crews finally returned.
"It's kinda happy, but at the same time, I'm annoyed with the whole situation," Matthew Stafford, assistant manager at Taco Luchador, said.
That's because the sidewalk in front of Taco Luchador is now dug up.
"Now, people are gonna have to shimmy their way to the back door and stuff," Stafford said. "The best I can do is put a sign up saying 'use the back door.'"
One worker told us it may take a couple of weeks to finish paving both sides of the road, weather-permitting.
"We're hopeful before Derby, but it just depends," Givhan said.
Givhan is confident that with the safety improvements, and trees, any businesses impacted by the construction will see long-term benefits.
"There's actually studies that are done and the communities that have a natural canopy attract more walkers, and more walkers, pedestrians, better sales," Givhan said.
"I'm extremely hopeful. That's all you can do if you work at a restaurant that's right in front of it," Stafford said.
The next step will be installing crosswalks, one of which will go at Morton and Baxter.
