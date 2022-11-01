LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville breakfast and lunch restaurant Con Huevos announced Tuesday the planned opening of its fifth location.
Early in 2023, the owners plan to open another Con Huevos location on Meeting Street in Norton Commons, in a space previously occupied by Ramsi's Cafe.
"This is very exciting for the growth of our restaurant," said Jesus Martinez, who along with his wife, Izmene Peredo, own Con Huevos. "We've had our eyes on Norton Commons for quite some time and are looking forward to joining the incredible community."
Tuesday's announcement came a week after Con Huevos opened its fourth location in Jeffersontown.
Food at the restaurant is made from scratch daily, and there isn't a freezer, according to a news release. The hours are currently set at 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Norton Commons location is expected to open in February.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.