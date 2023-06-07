LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new Veterans Affairs hospital is starting to take shape.
"It's a great feeling. Almost every week, it's something different," area engineer Terry Durham said. "You can see the progress."
At this point in the construction of the $840 million VA medical center, steel beams are being placed to create the framework of the hospital itself.
The west wing of the hospital is starting to form, with plans for steel placement for the east wing to begin shortly after.
One of two planned parking garages is also nearing completion.
"Our construction contractors... they've done a great job mitigating the risk with material shortage, worker shortage," Durham said.
The new medical center, more than a decade in the making, will provide a 104-bed, full-service hospital for the physical and mental health of local veterans.
"For folks that I've seen that have really done something bigger than themselves and now need that additional care," Durham said.
Engineers said the project is on track, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing.
"I think probably the biggest challenge we had was coming out of the blasting incident," Durham said.
Earlier in construction, rocks and other fragments from blasting landed on the Watterson Expressway and caused damage to nearby homes.
Ever since, Durham said they've been working to regain the confidence of people living nearby.
"It's a big part of what we do, is making sure we're doing work safely and not risking their property," Durham said.
Currently, about 300 contractors are working on this project, but Durham expects that number will likely double in size as things progress.
Engineers hope to have steel work completed this October. After that, the next big milestone will be making the structures "air tight" so interior work can begin.
"We know how important it is for the veterans in our community to get this hospital constructed and then provide the service they deserve," Durham said.
The construction is on track to complete in 2026.
WDRB was told that it's likely to take an additional year for Veterans Affairs to get the new hospital ready to take on patients.
