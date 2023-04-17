LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Veterans Affairs Medical Center construction project is moving right along.

Construction for the next two weeks will include:

  • a retaining wall on the west side of the property near I-265
  • pier drilling for the East Bar and the Laundry Facility on hold
  • steel beam for the Central Unity Plant on the site
  • work continues for a rainwater storage tank in the southwest portion
  • concrete walls continue to be installed for the Central Utility Plant
  • concrete desk placement has started for western portion
  • pre-cast concrete panels continue to be installed in the North Parking Garage
  • vertical steel and placement of metal decking continues
  • underground utility installation 

