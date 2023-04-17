LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Veterans Affairs Medical Center construction project is moving right along.
Construction for the next two weeks will include:
- a retaining wall on the west side of the property near I-265
- pier drilling for the East Bar and the Laundry Facility on hold
- steel beam for the Central Unity Plant on the site
- work continues for a rainwater storage tank in the southwest portion
- concrete walls continue to be installed for the Central Utility Plant
- concrete desk placement has started for western portion
- pre-cast concrete panels continue to be installed in the North Parking Garage
- vertical steel and placement of metal decking continues
- underground utility installation
