LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA Medical Center is complete, according to project officials.
Crews finished blasting at the construction site Friday afternoon, and there are no more blasts scheduled.
Work will now continue to install an underground storage tank and progress with material excavation, according to a news release. Tank installation will happen before backfilling the area.
Work on an underground storage tank in the southeast corner of the construction site is expected to be finished in the next few weeks, officials said.
The news comes as some who live near the construction site off Interstate 264 are still waiting for repairs caused by blasting in October 2022.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said there was an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges," on Oct. 4, 2022. That blast sent debris onto I-264 and into some nearby homes and cars.
Blasting had been on hold ever since, but resumed this week with five scheduled blasts left.
Neighbors were upset when they learned blasting would continue, as some of their properties had yet to be repaired.
