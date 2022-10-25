LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital.

The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic vibration.

Half of the complaints reported damage to vehicles, the other half involved damage to homes.

Fourteen of the cases are still under investigation.

