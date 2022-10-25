LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital.
The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic vibration.
Half of the complaints reported damage to vehicles, the other half involved damage to homes.
Fourteen of the cases are still under investigation.
Related Stories:
- Residents near VA hospital site in east Louisville question safety after blasting mishap
- Blasting suspended at new VA hospital in east Louisville after rocks cause property damage
- Construction begins on Louisville's new VA Medical Center after years of delays
- New images show progress on $840 million VA hospital in east Louisville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.