LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume.
Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and debris flying onto the Watterson Expressway, piercing the roofs of some nearby homes.
Neighbors also complained about damage to their foundation from earlier blasting.
Other construction is ongoing at the site on main vertical steel beams, and also concrete panels for the north parking garage of the hospital.
