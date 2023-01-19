LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boulders flew through the air and crashed through the roofs of Louisville homes after a mistake at the construction site for a new VA hospital.
The US Army Corps of Engineers says there was an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges" on Oct. 4, 2022.
That blast sent debris onto I-264 and into some nearby homes and cars. Blasting has been on hold since then.
The pause ends next week, as there are five more blasts scheduled to complete that portion of the project. Neighbors Laura Carmona and Jamie Foley were upset to hear the blasting is set to resume.
"Oh, this is horrible," Carmona said.
"I found out today as well," Foley said. "And I was quite shocked because the properties haven't been repaired."
Two tarps cover holes in Carmona's roof. One of the rocks fell through her son's bathroom ceiling.
Her fence, which backs up to the construction site, is still mangled. Foley's roof was also damaged, and a rock remains wedged in the gutter.
"The roofers have messed with it and they can't get it out. So said they're just gonna leave it," Foley said.
The Army Corps of Engineers say the new safety plan requires contractors to use blast mats to help contain flying rock and also to increase the space between planned explosions.
Foley and Carmona each talked with representatives from the blasting company and local contractors about repairs. Both say the money offered would not cover all expenses.
Last week, Foley sent the latest estimate, $13,000 to replace her roof and fix the driveway.
"I'm not looking to make money. I just want my roof fixed," Foley said.
Their wait continues, but the pause on blasting ends soon.
