Renderings of new VA Medical Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new Veterans Affairs hospital in Louisville.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, blasting will remain on hold until the contractor of the project has demonstrated to the government that appropriate safety measures are in place. 

The project will continue to install utility poles by the eastern boundary. The utility poles aren't part of the final project but do provide power to temporary facilities.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said pre-cast concrete panels are being erected to the North Parking Garage, along with vertical steel in the main hospital area.

To view construction progress photos, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.