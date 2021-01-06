LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Courier Journal’s parent company will shut down the printing presses it paid $85 million to install in 2004, eliminating 102 jobs in a cost-cutting move, the newspaper said on its website.
“The affected employees work in the pressroom, mailroom and transportation at The Courier Journal’s building at Sixth and Broadway,” according to the story.
The paper said its March 9 edition will be the last printed in Louisville. After that, papers will be printed at the Indianapolis Star and Knoxville Sentinel, which are also owned by Courier Journal parent Gannett Co.
News and advertising employees will remain in Louisville, the company said.
