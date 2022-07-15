LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business at the Paddock Shops is now open and satisfying your sweet-tooth.
Crumbl Cookies opened its second Louisville location on Friday. It's in the Paddock Shops near Barnes and Noble. The store is creating dozens of jobs and career opportunities.
It's a chain cookie store, but its local owner, Rick Diamond said he's excited to invite customers and serve up quality cookies to the community.
"We use the finest ingredients, and we handmake everything from scratch. So from the mixing, to the balling, to putting them in the oven and bringing them out and dressing them, it's all hand done and it's all from scratch and we have wonderful products that we use," he said.
It's no surprise that chocolate chip cookies are the fan favorite, but there are five other cookies in rotation that change each week.
Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah. In just five years, Crumbl has grown to a booming franchise with over 450 locations in more than 40 states.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.