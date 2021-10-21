LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A NuLu restaurant is celebrating its grand reopening.
A ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon at Decca with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at the restaurant on East Market Street.
It closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and used that time to make some updates to the building and spruce-up its patio to include space for live music.
"I think what you're seeing in NuLu is emblematic of what's happening downtown," Fischer said. "The crowds you see down here at nighttime are bigger than before the pandemic, (in) NuLu in particular."
Decca first opened its doors nine years ago.
