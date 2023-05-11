LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new expansion to the Bellwether Hotel is now open in the Highlands.
Construction began in October of last year to restore a historic building across Bardstown Road from the Bellwether, in order to create more space for larger groups.
The new Bellwether House sleeps 12 people. It has four bedrooms, 4.5 baths and an open living, dining and kitchen area.
The design was inspired by French Maximalism, using blush and beige tones throughout.
Billed as the city's first "invisible service, low-touch hotel," The Bellwether is located at the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue across the street from Carmichael's Bookstore in the old Highlands Police Station building.
For more information about The Bellwether, including the history of the buildings, click here.
