LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former gentleman's club and Old Louisville landmark will soon be for sale to the highest bidder.
Interested parties will soon be able to bid on the "Pink Palace" on Saint James Court. It's listed on the Harritt Group auction site. The house includes six bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and an interesting history.
It was built in the 1890s as a gentleman's club, and later used by a women's temperance group supporting prohibition. They painted it pink, and it has remained pink ever since.
The Pink Palace was listed for sale in 2017 for $735,000. Bidding in the current auction for the house opens at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 and continues through Oct. 15.
