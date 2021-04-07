LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is trying to be a driving force in the fight against COVID-19.
The automaker has delivered 120 million masks to at-risk communities and spent the last eight months donating masks to nonprofits, schools and local officials.
Additionally, it is helping to produce a public service announcement with leaders from groups that target minority communities to battle misinformation about vaccines.
Since the pandemic began, Ford has produced more than 22 million face shields, 50,000 ventilators and 32,000 respirators through its partnership with the United Auto Workers union.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.