LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford said it's preparing some salaried workers to do labor work in the event of a strike.
The company said it's readying those workers to handle jobs like warehouse work and operating forklifts in case a United Auto Workers strike happens.
The fill-ins would assure dealerships and customers of needed parts and services.
The UAW is asking for pay raises, restoration of pensions for newer hires and other benefits.
The union's contract with Ford expires Sept. 14.
