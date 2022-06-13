LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company and United Auto Workers (UAW) are making about 3,000 employees full time across the country.
That includes workers at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
Employees who have worked for the company for at least 90 days will now get health care benefits and a 5-20% raise, based on the number of weeks they've worked.
According to the union contract, Ford is not required to move temporary employees to full-time status until they have worked for two years.
Ford said the move is an effort to retain and reward great workers. Ford and UAW go back into negotiations next year.
