MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing is bringing its assortment of beers to Bullitt County with a second location.
The Louisville-based brewery is just a few months away from opening a new location off the U.S. 31 bypass in Mt. Washington. It will be the first ever brewery in Bullitt County.
"I think it's underserved," brewery co-owner Roger Huff said. "There's not a lot of places that you can go and get a craft beer out in this area in Bullitt County. I think they were hungry for something like this as well."
Work to open the new location has been underway for nearly a year-and-a-half. Finally, parts and equipment are coming in so that crews can finish the final touches before opening.
"We have our full brew system," Huff said. "The kitchen system is now in."
Along with the range of craft beers on tap and a full bourbon bar, the Mt. Washington location will feature the brewery's first full kitchen.
"We're putting a gourmet smashburger, gourmet hotdog menu together," Huff said. "You'll be able to get a little taste of Kentucky as well."
Inside, the bar will be similar to Gallant Fox's location on Frankfort Avenue, with a lit-up bar and decorative pictures. However, the new location has garage doors leading to a unique beer garden.
The Mt. Washington Gallant Fox Brewing won't open until the fall, but owners believe the new spot, the brewery's Golden Bullitt Lager and the Crossroads of Kentucky will go hand in hand.
"We love being from Kentucky," Huff said. "We love Kentucky bourbon, Kentucky beer. So we're bringing that out to Mt. Washington as well."
There are also plans to renovate and expand the location on Frankfort Avenue.
