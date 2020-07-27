LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE is offering college students an opportunity to get work experience and make money while they're still going to school.
GE Appliances says it's creating 150 new part-time positions at Appliance Park as part of its GEA2DAY program. College students and others interested in part-time work will work only Mondays and Fridays, earning $14 an hour.
Officials say that will give students flexibility to schedule classes the rest of the week. The positions also come with up to $6,000 a year in college tuition assistance. Students can also receive discounts on appliances on the first day of employment.
CLICK HERE to apply.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.