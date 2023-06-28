ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- In the beginning of the year, Gordon Ramsay's restaurant at Caesars Southern Indiana Casino opened its doors.
"This is definitely the largest staff and the largest undertaking I've been a part of," Stephan Dunn, executive chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak, said. "It's definitely a different role for me."
The restaurant may have an intimate look but customers can expect to feel the hustle and bustle of the professional kitchen.
"It certainly is like dinner and a show," Dunn said.
That's because it has an open kitchen, with the head chef calling commands to his staff from the dining room.
"Usually, you're standing on the other side," Dunn said. "Here, I'm basically standing in the dining room with the customers."
It's modeled after Gordon Ramsay's popular TV show, "Hell's Kitchen."
"I think that when people come to eat here," Dunn said. "They're looking for something performative like (Hell's Kitchen)."
Dunn said sometimes customers will even get in on the fun.
"I'll say something, the cooks with say something back," Dunn said. "Sometimes customers will want to get involved, so they'll call back, 'Yes, chef' and all that stuff too."
Dunn said this is his largest staff and largest project yet. To add to the pressure, he can see very bite the customers take.
The unique approach attracts foodies from around Kentuckiana.
"To bring a great restaurant like Gordon Ramsay to the casino has driven a lot of new trips and new people have experienced the casino," Braid Seigel, general manager of Caesars Southern Indiana, said.
