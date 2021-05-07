LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small business grants worth $10,000 are still available in Jeffersonville, Indiana after an application deadline was extended.
Jeffersonville was one of 80 communities in Indiana that received funding from the state's Office of Community and Rural Affairs COVID-19 Response Grant Program.
The city is divvying up $250,000 to 25 small businesses.
Businesses with fewer than 100 employees and at least 50% of those workers who make less than $43,000 a year are eligible to apply for the grants.
"Your lease payments continue, your rent payments continue, your utility payments continue," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "Everything continues for the small business owner, and this is one way that we have some discretion and we can help."
The deadline to apply is May 19.
Applications can be submitted at the Redevelopment Department at 500 Quartermaster Court in Jeffersonville.
