LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic space at a southern Indiana hotel has now reopened and can be enjoyed once again by guests.
The West Baden Springs Hotel's well-known atrium in French Lick reopened Wednesday, but the repairs from storm damage continues.
The atrium was damaged last month by baseball-sized hail. It looks different now because coverings were installed under glass panels of the dome.
Those will be there until all 12 of the glass panels can be replaced. Hotel leaders said this was the best option to get the atrium back open, a job done by the in-house staff.
"It's such a unique structure, a unique building," CEO Chuck Franz said. "They tried to source the material they couldn't find anybody who was going to be anywhere short of eight weeks out of getting here and so they took it upon themselves."
The glass panels have an intricate design so it'll take some time for the replacements to be custom made and installed.
The atrium has been around since the hotel opened in 1902.
