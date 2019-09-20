LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS employees will be getting a new look as the company announces a uniform revamp.
The iconic brown color will stay the same, but the material will change.
Drivers will now wear a polo-style shirt with reflective logos to increase visibility and the pants will have a more modern fit. The company also plans to add a new baseball-style hat.
The changes are meant to improve driver safety, comfort and performance, as they complete delivery stops.
The company plans to recycle the old uniform pieces.
