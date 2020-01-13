LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company co-founded by the man who wrote the book on the Cornbread Mafia has reached a milestone.
Author and journalist Jim Higdon told the story of a Kentucky-based criminal marijuana syndicate in his 2013 book, "Cornbread Mafia." It detailed the rise and fall of what was the largest illegal marijuana operation in the country. Last year he became co-owner of Cornbread Hemp, and says he's using everything he learned about Kentucky hemp as he helps run the company that makes CBD oils and skin lotion.
There's one thing that makes Cornbread Hemp stand apart from similar businesses: it's the first in the state to receive USDA organic certification.
"Consumers should care about organic CBD products because there's so much uncertainty in the CBD market," Higdon said. "A lot of companies are marketing CBD products that may not contain any at all, and because the FDA has yet to weigh in on regulations, the only government oversight for pure, clean CBD products is (the) USDA organic seal."
People use the products for problems like inflammation, anxiety and insomnia.
CBD products from Cornbread Hemp are available at Rainbow Blossom or on the company's website.
