LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café that needed the public's help to stay open should be able to continue to operate at least through the end of the year.
Lucky Cat Café & Lounge in the Highlands said in a May Facebook post that it was at risk of closing in less than six months because revenue hasn't kept up with inflation and increased costs.
Lucky Cat is Kentucky's only nonprofit cat café, which launched in 2018. Its mission is to "help reduce overcrowding in local shelters by providing a peaceful, temporary home for cats until they are adopted."
Owner Karla Spencer said the public's response and support after asking for help has been amazing.
"One of the rescue groups said you really need to ask the community because this place doesn't really belong to any one person, it belongs to the community, so that's what we did," Spencer said. "I was kind of shocked people do not want to see us close."
Spencer said Lucky Cat Café will stay open for the rest of the year, but will need to find long-term solutions.
The nonprofit said more than 600 cats have found their forever homes since the café opened its doors on Dundee Road, off Bardstown Road, in the Highlands. Spencer said Lucky Cat Café averages around 140-160 adoptions each year.
For more information about Lucky Cat Café, click here. To reserve a time for a visit, click here. Lucky Cat asks for a donation for all visits
