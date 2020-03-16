LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville philanthropist Christy Brown, a member of the family that controls liquor giant Brown-Forman Corp., confirmed through an attorney that she tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday.
"I feel better each day but am told there's always a possibility of new symptoms so I'm taking it easy," Brown said in a statement through her attorney, Turney Berry. "I tested positive Friday and have closely followed protocols from government and doctors, and am working with the Department of Public Health in their heroic, ongoing efforts to keep us all safe."
Berry confirmed that Brown, a large donor to the University of Louisville, attended the Speed Art Museum Ball on March 7.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and U of L President Neeli Bendapudi placed themselves into isolation after learning of their possible exposure to the virus from attending the event.
Brown is in her early 70s, Berry said.
Here is her full statement:
Thank you for asking. I feel better each day but am told there's always a possibility of new symptoms so I'm taking it easy. I tested positive Friday and have closely followed protocols from government and doctors, and am working with the Department of Public Health in their heroic, ongoing efforts to keep us all safe. This moment reminds us so directly that physical health is interrelated with all other forms of health (economic, psychological, spiritual, etc.), so I'm going to try to make use of this time to close the social distance - at least in our hearts and minds - and have a conversation about these things online even while I am physically isolated.