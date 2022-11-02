LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Pizza Week returns later this month for the fifth year.
From Nov. 14-20, people can get $9 pizzas at dozens of locations around the city.
Here are the participating restaurants in and around Louisville:
- 8th Street Pizza
- Angio's
- BoomBozz Elizabethtown
- BoomBozz Highlands
- BoomBozz J-Town
- BoomBozz Westport Village
- Coals Artisan Pizza Middletown
- Coals Artisan Pizza St. Matthews
- Corner Pizza & Pub
- Danny Mac's Pizza Mellwood
- Derby City Pizza Co. Clifton
- Derby City Pizza Co. Fairdale
- Derby City Pizza Co. Louisville Campus
- Derby City Pizza Co. Mt. Washington
- Derby City Pizza Co. Plainview
- Derby City Pizza Co. PRP
- Derby City Pizza Co. Valley Station
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- MozzaPi Anchorage
- MozzaPi La Grange
- MozzaPi La Grange @ Ten20 Butchertown
- Noble Funk Brewing Co.
- Parlour Downtown Louisville
- Parlour Frankfort Ave.
- Parlour Jeffersonville
- Parlour New Albany
- Sarino
- Tim Tam Tavern
- Wick’s Pizza Parlor Highlands
- Wick’s Pizza Parlor Hikes Point
There's a Louisville Pizza Week app in both the Google Play and Apple Store. In the app, you can check in each time you visit one of those locations during the week. If you check in at four or more locations, you'll be entered to win $300 in gift cards. The person with the most points — earned through check-ins at the participating restaurants — will win $300 in gift cards and be named the "Biggest Pizza Lover in Louisville."
More participating restaurants could be announced ahead of the week. For more information, click here.
