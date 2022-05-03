LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water in Louisville received high marks, according to Louisville Water Company's annual report.
According to a news release, Louisville Pure Tap was commended for quality, taste and value in the company's water quality report.
The results from 2021 come from tests centered around the Environmental Protection (EOA) regulated substances at treatment plants, within the distribution system and at select customers' taps, according to a news release. Louisville Water didn't have any violations and met all state and federal requirements.
"Hundreds of dedicated employees work around the clock delivering water to nearly one million people every day," Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of communications and marketing for Louisville Water, said in a news release. "These results are further evidence of Louisville Water’s long-standing tradition and commitment to excellent water quality."
Louisville Water, which was founded in 1860, said it performs more than 200 tests per day.
Louisville Water provides drinking water to around 1 million people around the area, producing 120 million gallons of Louisville Pure Tap water each day.
To read the full report, click here.
