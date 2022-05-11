LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 27,600 travelers flew into the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport during the weekend of the Kentucky Derby.
To greet travelers, the airport had live music from the morning until midnight, selfie spots and special "Derby greeters."
The airport also decorated the terminals with more than 3,000 fresh red roses, complete with a Garland of Roses on a life-size horse.
“Derby is a special time in Louisville,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “We are proud to serve as the community’s front door and allow Derby visitors to get their first taste of what we’re all about by providing a best-in-class experience.”
Travelers got a special taste of Kentucky — 30,000 Woodford Reserve bourbon balls were given out for free from Thursday through Saturday.
Thursday was the busiest day of the three-day period, with more than 12,000 passengers scheduled to arrive in Louisville.
The total number of arrivals was 98% of what the airport saw in 2019.
On Sunday, 14,000 travelers were scheduled to fly out of SDF.
