LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville brewpub is trying to help out a music venue that's been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monnik Beer Co. said it is donating part of its profits to Headliners Music Hall, according to a post on the brewpub's Facebook page. The venue is one of many local businesses hit hard by the pandemic and isn't able to turn a profit.
"The crew at Monnik highly values the playing and consumption of music and we want to help our friends at one of the best venues in town," Monnik's Facebook post says.
The brewpub said 20% of its growler sales will go to Headliners. It also encouraged people to donate to the Headliners Employee Relief Fund on Go Fund Me.
