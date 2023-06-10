LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can turn to cocktail mix filled with superfoods this summer.
Modica was founded by JD Mitchell and Eric Wentworth. The two met in business school while taking night classes, after working jobs during the day.
"What we wanted most at the end of long days was a cocktail to unwind with," said Wentworth, who has a background in mixology.
But spending time making a cocktail wasn't something they wanted to do. And they didn't want to resort to cocktail mixes packed with preservatives and high in sugar.
"We looked high and low for a good mix and couldn't find one," Mitchell said. "We said 'let's make one with superfoods so you can feel good about what you're drinking.'"
Every cocktail mix flavor Modica offers is made with superfoods, vitamins and electrolytes, and it has up to 70% less sugar.
"You can feel real good, and not guilty," Mitchell said.
While the cocktail mixes can include alcohol, people can also use the mixes for non-alcoholic drinks.
"At least 30% of the people who buy it use it for mocktails, which is great because you can be inclusive at parties for people who drink and people who don't," Wentworth said. "Nobody feels left out."
Some flavors include cucumber aloe margarita, blueberry lavender lemon drop, cacao espresso martini, tart cherry old fashioned and turmeric ginger mule.
To learn more about Modica, click here.
