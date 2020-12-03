CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 people are without a job following a fire that left Wholesale Hardwood Interiors in ruins.
The business in Campbellsville, Kentucky, caught fire around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, and flames quickly spread through the entire building. All employees made it out safely.
"As soon as we responded, we could see the smoke column from the fire station," Campbellsville Fire Chief Chris Taylor said. "We knew it was going to be a heavily involved fire."
More than 100 firefighters from 13 departments battled the flames well into the evening. It took 10 hours before crews were able to control the fire. The last crew left the scene around 1 p.m. Thursday, nearly 24 hours after the fire began.
Fire officials said the blaze presented an extreme challenge, noting all of the hardwood in the building that allowed the flames to spread rapidly.
"I mean, tremendous fireload," Taylor said. "Dry lumber in there, just an incredible fireload in that facility."
Scotty Underwood, who started working at the facility about a month ago, said he was near the fire when it started and heard chaos.
"I heard screaming, 'Go! Go! Go!'," he said. "I turned around and looked, and it was a big cloud of smoke. Just a big cloud of smoke."
Underwood praised the company for how it has handled the situation. He said the owner is keeping employees updated and encouraging them about what's next.
"Just a waiting game right now," Underwood said. "We're going to try to come back bigger and better."
Campbellsville residents stopped by the scene Wednesday night and all day Thursday to see the devastation for themselves. One resident, Helen Rainwater, said it was a heartbreaking image that only adds to what has been a difficult year.
"Campbellsville's been hit," she said. "With this pandemic, it's just been hard for Campbellsville. But, we'll survive."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.