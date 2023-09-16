LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business focusing on keeping people healthy opened its doors in Louisville.
Indwelling Health celebrated a grand launch party on Saturday. The party for the functional medicine health coaching business was held by Louisville Independent Business Alliance.
The event was filled with inspiration, education and community engagement. Wellness enthusiasts and holistic community members participated in the grand opening.
Rae Thompson, owner of Indwelling Health, is a certified Functional Medicine Health Coach. She wants to empower clients with tools to make lifelong changes rather than treating symptoms.
"Don't just come in blindly, getting supplements you think you need because you saw it on social media that you need this or that, actually test and see what you need specifically to help heal your body," said Thompson.
There were interactive wellness stations, aromatherapy, health assessments and live cooking demonstrations, along with prizes and giveaways.
Indwelling Health is located at 3608 Springhurst Boulevard. To learn more about Indwelling Health, click here.
