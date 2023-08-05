LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local sunglass brand Shady Rays has officially opened its first store in the Louisville area.
It opened Saturday at Oxmoor Center, facing Shelbyville Road near Von Maur.
The company was created by Louisville resident Chris Ratterman in his bedroom and has since become a national brand.
The first 100 people in the store received a free pair of sunglasses.
This is the company's fifth brick and mortar store. They just recently opened a store inside the Mall of America.
