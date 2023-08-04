LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shady Rays is giving away free sunglasses on Saturday, Aug. 5.
It's all in celebration of Shady Rays' flagship store at Oxmoor Center, in the Von Maur wing, adjacent to Anthropologie, opening. There will also be exterior entrances from the Shelbyville Road side.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming our loyal Louisville fans to our newest storefront at Oxmoor Center in St. Matthews,” Shady Rays Founder and CEO Chris Ratterman said in a news release. “This one is extra special for us, being in our hometown, just a few miles down the street from where the brand was founded a decade ago.”
Beginning at 10 a.m., Shady Rays will give away a free mystery pair of sunglasses to the first 100 people. There will also be additional drawings for prizes such as Shady Rays merchandise and gift cards.
Shady Rays started in a Louisville garage and has become very successful. The Oxmoor Center location will be the company's fifth brick-and-mortar store.
The company also has locations in Colorado, Arizona and the Mall of America.
