NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A local charcuterie company held a ribbon-cutting Monday for the grand opening of its storefront in New Albany.
Board and You Custom Charcuterie cheese shop was launched in 2019 and now has a new storefront at 428 Pearl St., right next door to the company's restaurant, Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar.
The shop will feature a rotating selection of local cheeses, including fan favorite regulars such as the "Blueberry Goat Cheese" (known as the "Purple Cheese). Locally-sourced chocolate, honey and wine will also be available.
Zack Flanagan, one of the co-owners, said he appreciates the community's support.
"The amount of support and just overall presence of the community with our brand has been overwhelming," Flanagan said. "I think that's what gave us the satisfaction and enlightenment to move forward. The brand has already endured so much with COVID, a supply chain that's next to nothing and being the first to market a charcuterie company in the entire Kentuckiana area."
The shop will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and Sunday's hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The New Albany location is the cheese shop's second storefront. The first opened in Indianapolis in 2019.
