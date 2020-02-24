LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is moving a lab into the former Kmart in Hikes Point, developers announced Monday.
The location run by CPA Labs will be the anchor tenant for the building, which as been empty since the store closed several years ago. The lab, which provides anatomic and cytopathology, is moving from a smaller facility at Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville Road, according to Norton's director of public relations, Maggie Roetker. Eighteen board-certified pathologists will be on staff, when it opens.
The former Kmart plaza, located near Taylorsville Road and Breckenridge Lane, will now be called the Breckenridge Center. Work will begin immediately, according to a release from the McMahon Group. It is expected to be completed by early 2021.
Plans also call for a restaurant in the area, but specific details haven't been released.
