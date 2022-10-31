LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare officially opened a new Autism Center in Hikes Point on Monday.
The 45,000 square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment, along with an activity gym, simulation studio apartment, feeding room, treatment rooms and group therapy spaces.
Norton Children's also introduced its newest facility dog, Echo. The dog is being trained to support autism at the new campus.
Families say they previously had to go to Cincinnati or Nashville for similar services.
"This facility provides hope. It provides hope to families across Kentuckiana," said David Williams, a father of a patient. "Where we have children that don't have a voice, this center is providing that voice for them."
The new facility located at Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road will also house Norton Children's Orthopedics, Medical Group and Eye Care.
