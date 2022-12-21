LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Women's Care was received a national award for its maternity care on Tuesday.
Norton's Women's Care, with childbirth services at Norton Hospital and Norton Women's Children's Hospital, was recognized as High Performing in Adult Maternity Care by U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. It's the highest award a hospital can earn in the U.S. News list of Best Hospitals for maternity care.
"Working with patients to provide a safe childbirth experience that meets all health needs is central to what we do at Norton Women’s Care,” said Mary L. Schubert, system vice president, women’s services of Norton Healthcare. "We strive to look at the patient’s overall health, treat everyone with dignity, provide compassionate care and support health during pregnancy, childbirth and beyond."
According to a news release, hospitals needed to score significantly higher than average on eight quality measures as well as have acceptable rates for cesarean section in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complications and episiotomies. The recognition is based on objective measures of quality, which also includes rates of exclusive breast milk feeding, early elective delivery and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC), along with whether a hospital meets new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices, and tracks and reports their outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities.
Less than half of the 649 hospitals in the voluntary program were designated as high-performing. It's the second award for Norton Women's Care.
