LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local African coffee shop is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in south Louisville.
Ntaba Coffee Haus cut the ribbon on Wednesday morning on its new location on Packerland Way off Fern Valley Road.
Ntaba Coffee Haus roasts and serves African trade coffee and tea, along with pastries and sandwiches.
The new coffee shop is also offering perks for those who work overnight hours.
"It's going to be 24/7 with a drive thru," Ntaba Coffe Haus owner Robin Mountain said. "Free coffee to first responders, free coffee and pastries to LMPD officers from midnight to 6 in the morning. We are here to serve the community."
Ntaba Coffee Haus also has a location on Brownsboro Road in the Clifton Heights area, and another location inside of Mom's Music on Mellwood Avenue.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.