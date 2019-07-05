LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky is closing one of its facilities.
Old Friends Farm says it has decided to shut down its satellite division at Kentucky Downs.
The farm is in Georgetown, Kentucky, but it ran a separate facility at the racetrack in Franklin.
Seven retired racehorses live there. Staff members let guests tour the facility and see the horses.
Old Friends says the satellite division will close at the end of this month, and all seven of the horses there will be moved to the Georgetown farm.
