LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration.
La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
Julia Koontz, who owns the space with her husband Brian, has spent the past few months renovating the building at 111 North First Street in hopes of having it ready for Saturday. La Vigne, which means "the vine" in French, will offer a unique experience for La Grange and Oldham County.
"I love the whole experience of going to wineries, it's such a casual, relaxing experience, so I wanted to take that experience but combine it with a more expanded variety of offerings," Koontz said. "Typically, when you go to a winery, you're limited to that winery's selection, so I wanted to be able to offer wines comparable to what you would get at a high-end restaurant."
Along with a wide selection of wine, La Vigne will offer bourbon, champagne, wine slushies and specialty cocktails. Charcuterie boards will also be available to patrons.
While the space has room for around 25 patrons or more inside, the outdoor patios can host dozens of more people. There's an elevated stage on the back patio for live music, performances and speakers.
La Vigne will also a host wine club with monthly events and samplings for members.
1 of 13
La Vigne wine bar sign
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
IMAGES | La Vigne wine bar to open in La Grange on Saturday
1 of 13
La Vigne wine bar sign
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne front door
La Vigne is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
Back patio La Vigne
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne Wine Bar glasses
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
Chandeliers at La Vigne
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne couch
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne wine bar bottle
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne wine bar entrance
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne Wine Bar
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
Back patio at La Vigne
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
Glasses at La Vigne Wine Bar
La Vigne Wine Bar is opening in La Grange, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2022.
La Vigne will host pop-up events and open its space for members of the wine club for the next few months. Koontz plans to hold an official grand opening, which will mark the start of La Vigne being opened Wednesday through Sunday, next spring.
Koontz, who also owns the venue space Gallery at Gatewood in La Grange, believes La Vigne will be the only wine bar in Oldham County, something the community has wanted.
"We're all so hungry for there to be more selection of things to do here at home," Koontz said. "We've had a tremendous amount of community support."
To visit La Vigne Wine Bar's Facebook page, click here.
Sam Draut is an award winning journalist from Louisville, Ky. with honors from SPJ and KPA. Prior to his time at WDRB, he served as editor of The Oldham Era. He graduated from the University of Louisville's College of Business School.