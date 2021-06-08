LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- SouthPointe Commons, the large Fern Creek retail development, is open for business after 16 years of planning.
The development's first tenant, Panera Bread, opened Tuesday. So far, it is the only business at the 48-acre, 363,000-square-foot development at the southeast corner of Bardstown Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
SouthPointe Commons was originally approved in 2010 and has been delayed by multiple bouts of litigation.
"It's been a long, long time. We'd like to see things open sooner but the good news is coming over the next several months," said Mike Brown, a partner in the development led by Barrister Commercial Group. "We're going to see some announcements about additional tenants coming to Southpointe.
"This is an underserved area we've known for years, but the good news is, company's coming to take care of the good folks out here in the Fern Creek area."
